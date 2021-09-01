The heavy rain and lightning moved in just before the Philadelphia PGA Professional Championship could make it to the finish line Wednesday, and the nine players left on the course at Aronimink Golf Club waited around for more than three hours to see if any more golf could be played.

But as the players went out to resume around 6:30 p.m., the horn blew again to stop play because of lightning. Philadelphia Section PGA officials then decided that because the final round could not be completed, the tournament would be declared a 36-hole event.

That gave the victory to Brett Walker, an assistant pro at Sunnybrook Golf Club, who fired rounds of 67 at Applebrook and 66 at Aronimink for a 133 total, two strokes ahead of Zack Oakley of Bidermann.

Oakley picked up four strokes on Walker in the final round, and was 6-under par for the tournament and two shots ahead of Walker through 15 holes. Their group was playing the par-5 16th hole when play was called shortly after 3 p.m.

Billy Stewart of Union League Liberty Hill finished in third place at 138. Overbrook Golf Club assistant pro Ashley Grier, who shot a 66 on Monday to become the first woman to lead the championship after a round, carded a 73 and stood in fourth place at 139.

Three-time champion Terry Hertzog of Merion, who shot a 71, was tied for fifth with Philadelphia Cricket’s Rusty Harbold (69) and Applebrook’s Dave McNabb (70).

The top 11 finishers receive invitations to the 2022 PGA Professional Championship in April at Austin, Texas. Section officials said that playoffs would be held at a later date to determine the final spots.