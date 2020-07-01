Yes. The player will be placed on the COVID-19 Related Injury List. A handful of players will be placed on the list later this week, as a result of the outbreak in June at the team’s spring-training facility in Clearwater, Fla. Those players will be unable to join the team until they show no symptoms and test negative twice. A player does not need to test positive to be placed on the COVID-19 list. He can be placed on the list when he was exposed to someone who has COVID-19 or when he is showing symptoms. The player will not count against the 40-man roster or the 60-player pool while he is on the COVID-19 list.