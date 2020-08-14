KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The schedule is set.
Game 1 of the 76ers’ best-of-seven opening-round playoff series with the Boston Celtics is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday. The Sixers (42-30) are the Eastern Conference’s No. 6 seed. The Celtics (48-24) are the third seed.
The winner of the series will face the victor of the series between the No. 2 seed Toronto Raptors and No. 7 seed Brooklyn Nets in the second round.
But first, the Sixers and Celtics will battle in a first-round pairing of Atlantic Division rivals.
Game 2 of Sixers-Celtics will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Game 3 will be the same time Friday. Game 4 is set for 1 p.m. Aug. 23. All four will be played at The Field House on at the Walt Disney World sports campus.
The times for Games 5 (Aug. 25), Game 6 (Aug 27), and Game 7 (Aug. 29) are too be determined.
The Sixers won three of their four regular-season games against the Celtics.