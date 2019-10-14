Fultz had 12 points on 5-for-11 shooting to go with five assists, one rebound, two steals, and two turnovers in a 126-94 loss to the Sixers at the Amway Center. However, he fouled out with 8 minutes, 18 seconds remaining after 20:28 seconds of playing time. The guard, who had well-publicized shooting woes in Philly, scored most of his points on layups. He went 5-for-11 overall from the field, but made only 1 of 4 shots outside of the paint.