Answer: Both players are intriguing options. Let me start first with Marcus Morris, who I believe would be a great addition for the Sixers. I personally think he could be a missing piece for them. Morris would provide toughness and three-point shooting. He would help with the spacing as a power forward. And since he’s from North Philly, he would be adored in Philly for playing for his hometown team. I’m just not sure if Brown could deal with his ‘Keep-It-Real’ personality. Morris tells it like it is, good or bad. I’m not sure if that would work with this team.