CLEVELAND – In this Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey says Wednesday’s 108-94 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse was the 76ers’ rock bottom of road losses. Pompey also talks about Joel Embiid suffering a game-ending left shoulder sprain in the first quarter. Then he talks about Ben Simmons’ being sidelined with a pinched nerve in his back. Pompey said this is the time for Tobias Harris, Al Horford and Josh Richardson to shine.