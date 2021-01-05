Keith Pompey, in his latest Locked on 76ers podcast, dissects the Sixers’ 118-101 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday at the Wells Fargo Center. He talks about Tobias Harris’ sixth straight dominant performance, the Sixers balanced scoring, and how Joel Embiid dominated the game without shooting well.

Pompey also talks about the Sixers’ top-rated defense and how Tyrese Maxey was a steal at No. 21 in the NBA draft.

