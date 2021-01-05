Keith Pompey, in his latest Locked on 76ers podcast, dissects the Sixers’ 118-101 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday at the Wells Fargo Center. He talks about Tobias Harris’ sixth straight dominant performance, the Sixers balanced scoring, and how Joel Embiid dominated the game without shooting well.
Pompey also talks about the Sixers’ top-rated defense and how Tyrese Maxey was a steal at No. 21 in the NBA draft.
Related stories
- Sixers-Hornets best/worst: Tobias Harris’ latest dominant performance, Philly’s top-rated defense on display, and Bismack Biyombo’s struggles
- Tobias Harris spearheads Sixers to 118-101 victory to complete sweep of Charlotte
- Joel Embiid’s passing, Tyrese Maxey’s shooting: Two more reasons to love these Sixers | David Murphy