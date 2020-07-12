Al Horford won’t have a social-justice phrase on the back of his jersey for the NBA restart at Walt Disney World near Orlando.
“I think that that was a good idea initially by the NBA,” the 76ers power forward/center said during a video call with reporters Sunday morning. “Ultimately, I’m not going to have one. I thought back and forth on it a little bit, but I’m not going to have a phrase.”
Horford addressed the media before the Sixers’ second consecutive day of practice after arriving in Florida for the 22-team restart on Thursday.
The league has decided to allow players to replace their names on the back of their jerseys with social-justice messages. The NBA and National Basketball Players Association agreed to a list that includes: Black Lives Matter; Say Their Names; Vote; I Can’t Breathe; Justice; Peace; Power to the People; Justice Now; Say Her Name; Si Se Puede (Yes We Can); See Us; Hear Us; Respect Us; Love Us; Liberation; Listen; Listen To Us; Stand Up; Ally; Anti-Racist; I Am A Man; Speak Up; How Many More; Group Economic; Education Reform; and Mentor.
Matisse Thybulle will wear ‘Vote’ on the back on his jersey. Mike Scott, however, called it a bad list. He’s disappointed that players weren’t given a chance to come up with their own phrases.
“I kind of understand and share Mike Scott’s sentiment a little bit,” Horford said. “Even thought it’s a great platform for us to promote things, I think that maybe have the ability to kind of say what you would want to say and kind of leave it like that.
“But at the end of the day, everyone ... makes their own decision. Whatever they feel is right, whatever they want to do.”
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James announced Saturday that he, too, is keeping his last name on the back of his jersey.