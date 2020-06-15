Josh Harris and David Blitzer take being team owners to a different level.
The duo made a minority investment in the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this year, a source familiar with the situation confirmed Monday morning. Bloomberg first reported the news.
There are no details available. However, Bloomberg reported that Harris and Blitzer may have paid as much $140 million for their less their 5% stake of the NFL franchise. It based that on the $2.8 billion value Forbes estimated the Steelers were worth in September.
David Tepper, the founder of Appaloosa Management and Carolina Panthers owner, previously owned the stake. It became available after Steelers president Art Rooney II opted to sell it to an outside investor instead of redistributing it among shareholders. Tepper was forced to sell his share when he purchased the Panthers.
This a personal investment for Harris and Blitzer, separate from Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment. A spokesman from Harris and Blitzer declined to comment.
But this purchase gives the duo a stake in four major professional sports leagues.
In addition to the 76ers, the cochairmen of HBSE own the New Jersey Devils of the NHL, Crystal Palace of the English Premier League in addition to Newark’s Prudential Center. They’re also interested in purchasing Major League Baseball’s New York Mets.
In Philly, Harris is known as the Sixers managing partner, while Blitzer is listed as the co-manager partner.
Harris is the cofounder of Apollo Global Management and managing partner of the Sixers. Blitzer is an executive at Blackstone, a private equity firm and co-managing partner of the Sixers.
They will not be involved in the day-to-day operations of the Steelers, run by the sons of the late founder Art Rooney.