Despite all the mishaps, the Sixers prevailed. A lot of that had to do with holding Young to 25 points, and just 12 points after the first quarter. He also turned the ball over seven times. Young scored 13 of his points in the first quarter on 4-for-7 shooting. He shot 3-for-13 the rest of the way. He failed to score in the third quarter on 0-for-4 shooting.