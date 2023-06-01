With enough on their minds, the Sixers also need to address Tyrese Maxey’s contract status

Very few people in Philadelphia are talking about Tyrese Maxey’s contract situation. And that’s understandable with everything else going on.

The 76ers are set to introduce Nick Nurse as their new head coach on Thursday. James Harden’s intention to opt out of his contract and become a free agent this summer is another hot topic. The Sixers are also busy relaying that they’re not going to trade Joel Embiid under any circumstance. And folks on social media are trying to trade Tobias Harris to the Toronto Raptors for a package that includes All-Star point guard Fred VanVleet.

However, the story line that is not being widely talked about is Maxey’s possible payday.

» READ MORE: Nick Nurse’s first mission: Getting the Sixers to play team ball

Advertisement

The third-year combo guard is eligible to receive a five-year, rookie-scale extension for $213 million. The deadline to do so for the player some regard as the future of the franchise is Oct. 23.

If he doesn’t receive an extension, Maxey will become a restricted free agent next summer. He would then be able to sign an offer sheet with any team. However, the Sixers can retain him by matching the terms of that offer.

So they have some time before making a decision. But it might be in the best interests of managing partner Josh Harris and president of basketball operations Daryl Morey to lock up Maxey sooner rather than later.

He’s already outperformed the contract expected of someone selected with the 21st pick in the 2020 draft. Maxey, one of the NBA’s rising stars, would surely command a lucrative contract with a big 2023-24 season.

The NBA’s media rights deal will expire following the 2024-25 campaign and the league’s salary cap is expected to increase in each of the next few years. The unknown variables that come with a more lucrative TV deal and an elevated salary cap could lead to players turning down five-year deals. They could prefer to take a short-term deal — say for two or three seasons — to put them in position to make more money later on with the new TV contract.

And Maxey’s best days are definitely ahead of him.

The 22-year-old averaged a career-high 20.3 points to go with 3.5 assists this season. He shot a career-best 43.4% on three-pointers, ranking fifth in the league. Maxey also had seven games of 31 points or more with a career-high 44 points on 9-for-12 three-point shooting against the Raptors on Oct. 28.

» READ MORE: Sixers’ James Harden expected to reunite with Rockets in free agency, sources say

As good as those numbers were, they could have been better if he was not the third option behind Embiid and Harden.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder is at his best in an up=tempo setting. However, Harden and Embiid slowed things down. And a lot of times, Maxey stood around and watched the duo’s two-man game. He became a scorer when Embiid or Harden was off the floor and when the Sixers needed an additional offensive threat.

Given an opportunity to be a No. 1 option in a favorable system, Maxey could duplicate the success that Mikal Bridges had with the Brooklyn Nets.

Bridges, the former Villanova standout and Sixers draft pick, emerged as the Nets’ go-to player. The small forward averaged 26.1 points and 4.5 rebounds after being acquired from Phoenix in a four-team trade that included Kevin Durant on Feb. 9.

It might benefit the Sixers to give Maxey a larger role. Harden, 33, appears to be halfway out the door. Embiid, 29, was this season’s MVP. However, it’s hard to say how many more seasons he’ll play at an MVP level due to his injury history.

If Maxey remains a Sixer, there’s a chance Embiid will one day pass him the torch.

So how much money do the Sixers think Maxey’s worth? And if they don’t pay him, will an opposing team make an offer that the Sixers aren’t willing to match?

The Sixers have some time to consider the answers to those questions.

Right now, folks are celebrating the Nurse hiring and preparing for Harden’s next move.

The point guard could receive a maximum salary of $210 million over four years with the Sixers, who have his Bird rights. He could make up to $201.7 million with another team.

» READ MORE: Sixers mailbag: ‘Is the front office willing to trade Joel Embiid or is he untouchable?’

However, the Sixers have no plans to sign a deal that would hinder them in the short or long term.

If Harden doesn’t return, VanVleet could be a solid option. However, the Raptors point guard is expected to opt out of his deal and sign a lucrative contract in free agency this summer. Not projecting to have salary-cap space available, the Sixers would most likely need a sign-and-trade scenario to make that happen. That’s where Harris comes in.

That’s why very few people — if any — are talking about Maxey’s extension at this time.

It’s time they start talking.