Sixers vs. Washington Wizards takeaways: Passing eye test; EMVIIP’s latest; P.J. Tucker’s impact

The 76ers are looking more and more like contenders.

Joel Embiid keeps compiling MVP-worthy performances. And people need to stop knocking P.J. Tucker for not scoring.

Those three things stood out in the 76ers’ 112-93 victory over the Washington Wizards Sunday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Passing the eye test

The Eastern Conference’s third-place Sixers (45-22) are three games behind the first-place Milwaukee Bucks with 15 games remaining in the regular season.

The Sixers are winners of five straight games and 11 of their last 14.

Advertisement

In the past, Sunday’s matchup would have been one they were bound to lose. That’s because the Sixers have had a knack for playing down to opponents. And the Wizards (31-37) are tied with the Indiana Pacers for 11th in the conference standings.

But this time, the Sixers did what contending teams are supposed to do to struggling squads.

Stepping up their intensity, they opened the second half with a 10-2 run and never looked back. They ended up taking an 80-67 lead with 2 minutes, 9 seconds left in the quarter. Then the Sixers went on another run at the start of the fourth quarter. This one, a 17-6 run, gave them a 98-75 cushion with 7:28 to play. The Sixers extended their lead to 25 points 1:16 later.

“We are starting to get more comfortable, just knowing who’s out there and what we’re trying to accomplish [on] both ends of the ball,” James Harden said. “Defensively, we did a really good job of being physical with switching, limiting one shot. And offensively, spreading the floor and dribble penetration, put pressure on the rim and make shots. So it was just beautiful basketball.”

The Sixers are averaging 125.8 points on 52.2% shooting (45.8% three-pointers) during their five-game winning streak.

MVP-worthy performance

Embiid’s dominance of both sides of the floor was on display.

The six-time All-Star finished with game highs of 34 points and four blocks in 31 minutes, 11 seconds. With the game secured, Embiid sat out the fourth quarter. But that came after he made 12 of 21 shots, 10 of 12 free throws and had eight rebounds, four assists and one steal.

As the league’s leading scorer at 33.4 points per game, Embiid has excelled on offense the entire season. However, he’s also consistently dominated on the defensive end since the All-Star break.

» READ MORE: Dominating both ends of the court, Sixers’ Joel Embiid should dethrone Nikola Jokić as MVP

“Healthier,” he said of his defensive consistency. “It helps a lot. And we’re getting to that point in the season where you have to be on point when it comes to everything offensively and defensively.

“In the past my defense from the regular season to the playoffs has always gone to another level, so it’s all about trying to build it.”

Embiid is sixth in the league in blocks at 1.6 per game.

Tucker’s impact

Sunday marked the 19th game this season in which Tucker didn’t score a point. But before criticizing the forward, know this: The Sixers are 15-4 when he’s scoreless.

Tucker provides intangibles that impact a game without his scoring. Against the Wizards, his solid defense against 7-4 power forward Kristaps Porzingis was huge.

» READ MORE: Dominating both ends of the court, Sixers’ Joel Embiid should dethrone Nikola Jokić as MVP

Porzingis was held to nine points on 4-for-15 shooting. He came into the contest averaging 23.2 points.

“That’s what P.J. does,” coach Doc Rivers said. “He can get up under you. He has great hands.”

Tucker had six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 21:26. The 37-year-old did not attempt a shot.

Best and Worst Awards

Best performance: You might as well call this the Joe Embiid Award. That’s because Embiid keeps on winning it. He gets it on this night for his two-way dominance.

Worst performance: I had to give this to Porzingis. He was held to his second lowest point total of the season. Porzingis had seven points against the Sacramento Kings on Dec. 23.

Best defensive performance: Embiid gets this. His four blocks are tied for his third most in a game this season.

Worst statistic: This goes to Wizards’ three-point shooting. They made just 6 of 26 threes.

Best statistic: This goes to the Sixers holding Washington to 93 points. This marked the 13th time this season in which they have held an opponent to fewer than 100 points. They’re 12-1in those games.

Best of the Best: With 18 points and 14 assists, Harden recorded his 31st point-assist double-double of the season. That ties him with Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain (during the 1967-68 season) and Maurice Cheeks (1985-86) for the most single-season point-assist double-doubles in franchise history.