The Philadelphia Soul are canceling their season, hope to return in 2025

After a disastrous start to the Arena Football League season, which saw most of the Philadelphia Soul miss their flight to Louisiana to play the Louisiana VooDoo and get replaced by an indoor team from another league, the Soul officially are “taking a pause” for 2024 after just two games, Soul general manager Kelly Logan announced Friday.

The Soul were owned by the league itself after their ownership group led by Philadelphia native and former NBA player Mustafa Shakur backed out.

They are not the only AFL team experiencing issues as the league reboots for its first season post-COVID. The Iowa Rampage shut down on May 2. The Minnesota Myth planned to hold a vote on whether to play the Soul last week because of issues receiving payment from the league. The two teams ended up playing, with the Myth defeating the Soul, 47-12. The Soul were scheduled to play the Nashville Kats at 1 p.m. Sunday .

Tickets for the home games at Trenton’s CURE Insurance Arena are offline, but Logan indicated in his statement that the arena is waiting for a statement from the AFL for fans who bought tickets in advance to receive refunds, which hasn’t happened yet.

“My goal is to come back [to the AFL] next year, or be somewhere, with the name of Philadelphia Soul,” Logan said in an interview with the Take the 8 Count podcast.