The Soul’s defense turned a corner three weeks ago, and despite some hiccups along the way, they seem to have gained some momentum by beating Atlantic City on Sunday.
The reason?
“Focus. We’re a lot more focused. We trust in what we see," Soul defensive back Torez Jones said.
Coincidentally, the team they play this week, the expansion Columbus Destroyers, are the team against which their resurgence began. The Soul (4-4) will face the Destroyers at 7 p.m. Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus. The Destroyers are 1-7, last in the six-team Arena Football League, and averaging a league-worst 34 points.
The Soul are coming off a 54-29 win over Atlantic City, the point totals representing season bests for their offense and defense. That defense is tied with Albany for the league lead in interceptions with nine and has had one in each of the last three games.
Jones, who received AFL Defensive Player of the Week honors after a 47-35 win over Columbus three weeks ago, says that all the Soul players trusted their instincts in that game. He says because they have faced all the other teams by this point, they know every one’s strengths and weaknesses.
“We don’t expect them to do the exact same thing, but kind of the same things but with a twist,” Jones said.
The Soul’s biggest challenge Saturday will be in slowing Fabian Guerra, the reigning league Rookie of the Year. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound receiver, who played in college for Fairmont State (W.Va.), is averaging 83 yards and almost two touchdowns a game. He was held without a score three weeks ago.
“As long as we keep him in front of us," Jones said of containing Guerra. “We keep our eyes on him and don’t let him kind of get behind us or get in our blind spots, we should be fine.”
Jones says the Soul have to ignore the Destroyers’ record. Columbus surprised Atlantic City, 54-50, to claim its only win two weeks ago. Jones says that the Destroyers were tough to beat three weeks ago and that the Soul need to “not get too high on ourselves where we come out flat or we underestimate them. I think we did a great job of staying even-keel and approaching it just like any other week.”