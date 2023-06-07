Strong list leads the 2023 class of Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame inductees

The list that holds Jay Wright’s accolades needs a little more room.

Wright, the former longtime basketball coach at Villanova, has been inducted into the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame, alongside 15 other inductees.

Wright won two NCAA national championships (2016, 2018) in his more than two decades leading the Wildcats.

Wright was twice named the national coach of the year, named Big East coach of the year six times, and was named the Associated Press coach of the decade (the 2010s).

He was also inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021.

Joining Wright, among others, will be beloved former Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, former Phillies catcher Carlos Ruiz, boxing champion Bernard Hopkins, and former Phillies owner Bill Giles.

Trotter was a third-round pick by the Eagles in the 1998 NFL Draft who played eight seasons, including the 2005 loss to the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX. Nicknamed the “Ax Man” after his trademark celebration, Trotter played in was inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame in 2016. He was a two-time All-Pro selection and a four-time pro bowler.

Ortiz signed with the Phillies as an amateur free agent in 1998 and caught in the major leagues from 2006 to 2016. Nicknamed “Chooch,” Ruiz was a 2008 World Series team leader, batting .375 in that series. He is also tied with Jason Varitek for the MLB record for most no-hitters caught (four) and was twice named the National League’s defensive catcher of the year.

Hopkins, one of the most decorated prize fighters in boxing history, retired in 2016 with a record of 55 wins, 8 losses and two draws with 32 wins coming via knockout. The Philly native held multiple titles in two weight classes and was the first boxer to unify titles in all four major sanctioning bodies. He also set a middleweight record with 19 consecutive title defenses. He was also the oldest boxer to win a world championship three times (at ages 46, 48, and 49). He was also the first winner of the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame Pride of Philly Award (2004).

Giles spent 46 years in the Phillies organization. He became the vice president of business operations in 1969, hired Harry Kalas in 1971, led a group that bought the team in 1981, served as the team’s general manager from 1984 to 1987, and played a large role in the construction of Citizens Bank Park.

Other inductees include Al Holbert (motorsports), Anthony Black (horse racing), Bill Knecht (rowing), Carol Lewis (track & field), Irving Fryar (Eagles, football), James Isaminger (sportswriter), Joe Watson (Hockey), Judy Auritt Klein (Swimming), Truxton Hare (football), Valerie Still (basketball), Willie Jones (baseball).