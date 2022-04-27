The Philadelphia Sports Writers Association is holding the Celebration of Philadelphia Sports banquet on Monday in Cherry Hill, N.J., the organization announced.

Those who will attend include Larry Bowa, Ron Jaworkski, Fran Dunphy, Phil Martelli, Paul Palmer, Joe Klecko, Bill Barber, Mark Howe, Sébastien Le Toux, Theresa Grentz, Dick Vermeil, Carli Lloyd, Herb Magee and Dickie Noles. As always, the PSWA will honor one athlete with the Most Courageous award.

Tickets for the event, to be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton (formerly the Crowne Plaza), are $95 and can be purchased online at www.phillysportswriters.com or at the door. Social hour begins at 5 p.m. with doors to the main ballroom opening at 6 p.m.