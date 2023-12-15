Wings rookie Taggart Clark makes his home debut against the Firewolves — and his father

The Philadelphia Wings’ home opener on Saturday will be a little extra special for two people on opposite benches.

For the first time in his lacrosse career, Wings forward Taggart Clark will face off against his father, Glenn Clark, the head coach of the Albany Firewolves.

“We don’t typically clash heads unless it’s on the golf course,” said Taggart, 24, the Wings’ first-round pick in the 2022 NLL draft.

Glenn, 54, has Wings ties himself. After playing seven seasons with the Toronto Rock, he spent his final year in the NLL playing for the Wings, in 2006, before returning to the Rock as head coach. He’s been Taggart’s lacrosse coach for his entire life, but on Saturday both Clarks will get a different perspective as opponents.

“He keeps saying he wants me to score three goals and them to win the game, but I don’t know what the other side of that is. Maybe I want to see him win a coaching challenge and we win the game,” Taggart said. “So both definitely rooting for each other, but at the same time still want the win.”

‘Marathon, not a sprint’

Glenn might have been an NLL All-Star and an established lacrosse coach, but that didn’t mean Taggart got any free rides. Glenn actually cut his son from the Junior A team he coached in Canada — three years in a row. He ended up in Junior B, before working his way on to the team. But the roster decisions never cause any bitterness, Glenn said.

“He knew he wasn’t ready. And he knew that he wasn’t ready to compete and excel at that level. I kind of went through a similar journey as well when I played; I was a bit of a late bloomer as well,” Glenn said. “So I talked to him about that past. How it’s sort of a marathon, not a sprint. Just because you’re the best when you’re 16 doesn’t mean you’re the best when you’re 21. So keep improving, keep working on things. And he did.”

It all paid off. Taggart played college field lacrosse at Robert Morris University, and recently wrapped up a season of box lacrosse in the Western Lacrosse Association, a Senior A league in British Columbia, where he had 56 points in 18 games.

He’s been staying in Albany since he returned from the West Coast, and trains with his father. Saturday, in a way, will be a culmination of all those years of work, for both of them.

It will also be a family affair beyond just the two men on the turf. Taggart’s 10-year-old brother is the ball boy for the Firewolves, and several other family members and friends will be in attendance at the Wells Fargo Center. As for whom they’ll be cheering for, that’s anyone’s guess.

“My uncle and his buddies, my brothers are coming. And my girlfriend’s coming too, so hopefully my girlfriend’s on my side. But maybe a split decision between all the rest,” Taggart said.

Wings’ outlook

The Wings finished 9-9 last season, just barely missing out on a spot in the playoffs. Taggart, who had already been drafted by the organization but was finishing his fifth year at Robert Morris University, watched his future team from afar.

Now up close and personal, Taggart is part of a young core on the rise. Other names to watch include Mitch Armstrong, the Wings’ 22nd overall pick in 2023 out of Brock University in Canada, and defenseman Jackson Ganton, who was selected 89th overall.

With new faces plus the backdrop of returning veterans such as Blaze Riorden and Ben McIntosh, the Wings hope to return to the playoffs for the second time since the team was resurrected in 2018. The original Wings team, which relocated away from Philadelphia in 2014, won six league championships.

“The fans are super passionate and they really want it. They want to host a playoff game and see us raise a championship,” Taggart said. “So hopefully we’re on the right track to doing that. And I think it’s going to be an awesome atmosphere on Saturday afternoon.”

Taggart’s NLL career is still young, but he has gotten one milestone out of the way: his first goal. That came last week, in the Wings’ road loss to the Toronto Rock.

Scoring in the city he’s from, against the team where his father spent so much of his career, only made it more special.

The Firewolves were playing against the Buffalo Bandits at the same time, so Glenn wasn’t able to be there for Taggart’s moment — he heard about it secondhand from one of his team’s social media managers. But the next day, father and son sat down at home and watched the whole game together, talking through the film.

“He gets so much more insight and tips and tricks on the game for a high-level player and now a high-level coach,” Taggart said. “So it just kind of shaped where I’m at right now, and I’m very thankful for that.”