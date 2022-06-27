Women’s lacrosse’s biggest global event returns next week as the World Lacrosse Women’s World Championship kicks off on Wednesday from Towson, Maryland. This year’s tournament includes an expanded field of 30 nations, while the U.S. team features two locals in Emily Parros (Rutledge) and Marie McCool (Moorestown).

» READ MORE: Philadelphia hopes to capitalize on hosting NCAA men’s lacrosse Final Four again in 2023 and 2024

The United States will be hosting the event, which runs from June 29-July 9, for the first time since 2005. They have advanced to the gold medal game of the world championships, which are held every four years, in all 10 tournaments since they were first held in 1982. The U.S. have won eight of the 10 titles, with Australia having won the other two (1986, 2005).

The U.S. has defeated Canada in the gold medal game of each of the past two editions of the tournament and will open up play against the Canadians on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Parros (formerly Emily Garrity) and McCool will looks to secure a third-consecutive gold for the U.S. and a first on American soil. Both players are graduates of the University of North Carolina (McCool in 2018, Parros in 2013) where they played midfield and served as captains.

Here’s what you need to know about each player ahead of Wednesday’s opener.

Marie McCool (M)

McCool, who is one of the most decorated players in women’s lacrosse history, is one of six holdovers from the 2017 U.S. world championship roster.

She earned prep All-America honors in each of her last three seasons at Moorestown High School and led the Quakers to state titles in each of those years. The Star-Ledger’s two-time state player of the year, McCool finished her high school career with 268 goals and 94 assists.

At the next level, she won an NCAA championship with North Carolina in 2016 and holds the program record for career draw controls with 165. She is the first of only two Tar Heels to be a Tewaaraton Award finalist twice (2017, 2018), and was a three-time first team All-American. McCool, who returned to UNC as a volunteer assistant coach in 2021, was also twice named the ACC midfielder of the year during her collegiate career.

An all-around player, McCool can generate scoring opportunities while also contributing defensively.

“If she gets mad, watch out,” U.S. national team head coach Jenny Levy said to USA Lacrosse of McCool. “She can do things on the field that other people can’t do.”

After graduating in 2018, the Baltimore Brave of the now-defunct Women’s Professional Lacrosse League (WPLL) drafted McCool No. 2 overall. She was named the league’s MVP at the conclusion of the 2018 season and won a championship with the Brave in 2019. (The WPLL closed down in August 2020 after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.)

Emily Parros (M)

Rutledge’s Emily Parros is another valuable member of the U.S. roster. At Strath Haven High School, she captained both the field hockey and girl’s lacrosse teams. She was named Delaware County female athlete of the year in 2009 and set national high school records for both points (695) and assists (289).

She also comes from good lacrosse bloodlines as her father played at Drexel while her mother juggled field hockey and lacrosse at West Chester.

In college, Parros continued to impress, racking up All-America and All-ACC recognitions as a two-year captain at UNC. She also helped the Tar Heels win the National championship in 2013.

After graduating in 2013, Parros jumped straight into coaching. For the 2014 and 2015 seasons, she was an assistant coach at James Madison before taking an assistant position at East Carolina between 2016 and 2020. She returned to her alma mater as an assistant ahead of the 2021 season, and helped guide the Tar Heels to the 2022 NCAA title. She currently works under Levy, who coaches UNC as well as the U.S. national team.

When school wasn’t in session, she took the field for various professional teams, including the Philadelphia Force of the United Women’s Lacrosse League (UWLX) and the WPLL’s Baltimore Brave.