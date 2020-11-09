Ashburn was the star of spring training and forced his way to Philadelphia instead of Utica or Toronto. He started in left field on opening day at Shibe Park and would be the team’s regular center fielder by May. Ashburn led all rookies in batting average (.333), was second in hits (154), and had the second-highest OPS (.810). He started for the National League in the All-Star Game and led the majors in stolen bases (32), crediting his hometown for his speed.