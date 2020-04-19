But it was also the way that they won. Kruk homered in the 14th inning to walk off the Padres on April 20 at the Vet. Nine nights later, Thompson leaped at the left-field wall to rob a grand slam in the eighth inning of a 5–3 victory in San Diego. One night after that, Morandini bailed Williams out of a bases-loaded, no-out mess in the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium by making a diving stab at a line drive and turning an unassisted double play. Mariano Duncan hit a grand slam off Cardinals closer Lee Smith in the eighth inning of a 6–5 win on May 9. Williams, of all people, hit an RBI single to win the second game of a rain-interrupted July 2 doubleheader at the Vet against the Padres that ended at 4:41 a.m. Dykstra capped a 20-inning marathon against the Dodgers on July 7 with a ground-rule double in a 7–6 win.