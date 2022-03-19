CLEARWATER, Fla. — Facing a Blue Jays lineup that featured several regulars, Aaron Nola gave up two solo home runs — both on two-strike pitches — Saturday in the Phillies’ 3-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays at BayCare Ballpark.

Who stood out: It was a solid first game for J.T. Realmuto. He ripped a two-out RBI double in the first inning against Blue Jays starter Nick Allgeyer, then drew an eight-pitch walk in the third. It was a part of an inning in which Bryce Harper and Didi Gregorius also worked over Allgeyer by drawing walks.

On the mound: Nola tried to sneak a changeup past Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who crushed a homer to left field, and gave up a solo shot to Orelvis Martinez on a fastball that trailed over the plate. Neither would’ve been notable if Nola hadn’t led the league with 82 two-strike hits last season. Otherwise, he pounded the zone and recorded five of six outs via strikeouts. Nola is in line for his fifth consecutive opening-day start If Zack Wheeler isn’t ready to go.

Minor matters: Outfield prospect Jhailyn Ortiz tripled and scored the go-ahead run in the seventh innings. It‘s a big year for Ortiz, a slugging outfielder who signed for $4 million out of the Dominican Republic in 2015. After struggling for a few years in the minors, he began to come on last season with 19 homers and an .879 on-base plus slugging at high-A Jersey Shore.

Quotable: “It was kind of neat. It’s always neat when you get to play for the team that you grew up with. I think it’s special. And obviously it was on back home, so hopefully their families got to see it.” — manager Joe Girardi on South Jersey natives Jeff Singer and Brian Marconi, who came over from minor-league camp and pitched scoreless innings

Up next: The Phillies will make an 89-mile drive south to North Port, Fla., to face the Braves at 1:05 p.m. Sunday. The game will be broadcast on 94-WIP.

