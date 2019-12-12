SAN DIEGO -- Although the Phillies almost certainly have made their biggest offseason moves, they are still looking to round out the roster with additions to the bullpen, bench, and starting pitching depth.
Don't be surprised if they turn to a familiar face or two.
General manager Matt Klentak said Wednesday that the Phillies haven't ruled out re-signing any of their own free agents. Lefty-hitting infielder Brad Miller, for instance, could help in a bench role.
"We have not closed the door on anybody," Klentak said. "Someone like Miller, he was so good down the stretch, it makes sense for him, I think, to take a crack at free agency and see what he can do. He earned that. But by no means have we closed the door on him or anyone."
Miller hit 12 homers in 118 at-bats for the Phillies last season, including seven in the season's final nine games. He also was a positive presence in the clubhouse, bringing in the bamboo plant that briefly proved to be a good-luck charm.
Left-hander Drew Smyly also might be a fit as potential rotation depth. Smyly notched a 4.45 ERA in 12 starts for the Phillies last season, including a 3.65 mark in his last five starts.
The winter meetings adjourn Thursday with the Rule 5 Draft. With the 15th pick and one vacancy on the 40-man roster, the Phillies might make a selection. Any player who gets drafted must remain on the major-league roster for an entire season or be offered back to his former team for $50,000 before being optioned to the minors. Notable Rule 5 selections in Phillies history include George Bell, Shane Victorino, and Odubel Herrera. ... The Phillies intend to replace catching coach/bullpen catcher Craig Driver, who left last month to join the Chicago Cubs’ coaching staff.