Bryce Harper was out of the lineup for fifth straight day Friday after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection Sunday. Manager Joe Girardi said Harper is still taking it day-by-day, and that they hope he’ll return to the lineup Saturday ahead of the Phillies’ game against the Dodgers.

Girardi said Harper took a few swings Friday, which was the same report he gave Thursday. When asked if he felt Harper would require a stint on the injured list, he said he did not think he would.

A physician who has treated many athletes with this condition said a PRP injection typically takes 4-6 weeks to really start working. At that point, one usually can progress the rehab and throwing depending on how the player is feeling. Given the day-to-day evaluations on Harper’s progress, it’s possible Harper could be back in the lineup sooner rather than later, but it’s hard to predict when he’ll be ready to rejoin the team.

Didi Gregorius “close” but no timeline yet

Shortstop Didi Gregorius did some defensive drills Friday on the field once the rain cleared but still does not have a timeline for his return. Gregorius was placed on the 10-day injured list May 7, retroactive to May 5, with a left knee sprain.

60-day injured list update

The Phillies could use all of the bullpen help they could get, and Girardi said that the pitchers currently on the 60-day IL are getting closer. Sam Coonrod will throw live batting practices next week, and Ryan Sherriff is a little bit behind Coonrod. Girardi added that left-handed reliever Kent Emanuel has thrown in some simulated games.