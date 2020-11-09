In fairness to Klentak and Phillies interim GM Ned Rice, their transaction-level decisions over the last five years have been far from disastrous. It isn’t their fault that Charlie Morton tore a hammy and ended up breaking out in Houston. Carlos Santana was one year removed from an MVP-caliber season when they signed him to a three-year deal. Andrew McCutchen might not be Michael Brantley, but he’s been a solid addition. In the amateur talent market, it is still too early to judge what, exactly, the last five years have reaped. Alec Bohm looks like a potential star, as does Spencer Howard. The minor leagues operate on a six-year cycle. We simply do not know what kind of foundation the Phillies have been building.