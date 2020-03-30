It’s the gray days when the current moment seizes you, when it infiltrates your soul and forces you make a couple of twists of the lens deeper inside, when you no longer feel as if you are experiencing life but, rather, watching it unfold. The sidewalk and the street and the vacant subway hubs look as foreign as another planet. I remember science class, staring at pictures of extraterrestrial surfaces, terrain, and horizon and not much more, attempting to convince myself that they really exist, to conceptualize them from a first person perspective, but failing to do so, because my mind’s eye had no way to imagine a surface so foreign. The gray days are like that, except you are actually there, attempting to process a landscape that is fundamentally unlike any that you have ever experienced.