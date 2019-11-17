So who will be the next international player to reach the Phillies and make a difference for them?
Here is a list of the top prospects currently with the franchise:
Age: 19
Country: Dominican Republic
Signing Bonus: $2.5 million
Comment: The shortstop struggled at low-A Lakewood in 2019 after hitting .369 as a 17-year-old in the Gulf Coast League in 2018.
Age: 20
Country: Venezuela
Signing Bonus: $720,000
Comment: Surpassed Adonis Medina as organization’s best pitching prospect after recording 129 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings at low-A Lakewood.
Age: 21 on Nov. 18
Country: Dominican Republic
Signing Bonus: $4 million
Comment: His career-high 19 home runs at high-A Clearwater were not enough to compensate for his career-high149 strikeouts or his career-low .200 batting average.
Age: 22
Country: Dominican Republic
Signing bonus: $70,000
Comment: The righthander had a 3.53 ERA through his first 15 starts at double-A Reading, but an 8.24 ERA in his final seven.
Age: 20
Country: Venezuela
Signing bonus: $750,000
Comment: Playing primarily center field, he has made just four errors in four minor-league seasons and he finished tied for fifth in the Florida State League with a .287 batting average last season.
Age: 20
Country: Venezuela
Signing bonus: $200,000
Comment: Marchan has emerged as the Phillies’ best catching prospect, but he has yet to homer in 846 minor-league at-bats.
Age: 21
Country: Dominican Republic
Signing bonus: $75,000
Comment: After a terrific 2018 offensive season at Lakewood, Duran struggled at Clearwater. But he is still part of a minor-league system filled with quality defensive catchers.
Age: 19
Country: Dominican Republic
Signing bonus: $10,000
Comment: An outfielder with speed and gap power, Rojas impressed enough during three weeks in the Gulf Coast League to get a promotion to Williamsport, where he struggled some in 42 games.
Age: 19
Country: Dominican Republican
Signing bonus: $20,000
Comment: Capable of playing the infield and outfield, the left-handed hitting Flores followed up a strong 2018 season in the Dominican Summer League by hitting .342 in the Gulf Coast League.