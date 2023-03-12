Phillies minor league pitcher Konnor Ash arrested and charged with DUI in Florida

Konnor Ash, a minor league pitcher for the Phillies, was arrested Saturday on a charge of DUI with property damage, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Ash, a right-handed pitcher who turns 24 this week, was signed by the Phillies in 2020 to a minor league contract and is currently assigned to the Clearwater Threshers.

Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s DUI Unit around 9 p.m. Saturday observed Ash driving at a high rate of speed on the Belleair Causeway and reported hearing the vehicle crash after losing sight of him, according to police. The vehicle struck a Florida Department of Transportation speed limit sign and a wall, causing an estimated $20,000 in damages.

Ash sustained minor injuries, was transported to a local hospital, and refused to provide a blood sample, according to police.

“This is a very unfortunate situation and a matter that the club takes very seriously,” Phillies director of player development Preston Mattingly said in a statement Sunday. “We are thankful that there were no serious injuries. Beyond that, the Phillies are not going to comment further as this is an ongoing police matter.”

Ash has a MiLB career ERA of 4.94 and has played in 40 games.