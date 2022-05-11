SEATTLE — The umpires refused to get a closer look, so Joe Girardi decided he had seen enough.

It was the second inning here Tuesday night. The Phillies trailed by two runs to the Mariners and had just allowed a third when first baseman Rhys Hoskins had the ball jarred from his mitt by Seattle’s Adam Frazier on a bang-bang play at first base.

If it wasn’t a case of interference, it sure looked like it.

Hoskins put his hands to his ears, the universal signal for a replay review. Girardi asked first-base umpire Brian Knight for an explanation of the play, then appealed to crew chief Bill Miller at third base.

And when the umpires didn’t grant a review, well, Girardi lost it.

All it got him was an ejection, his first of the season and a seat in the clubhouse for the final seven innings of a 5-4 loss that featured four Phillies errors, five Mariners infield hits, and yet another hard-luck loss for Aaron Nola.

It marked the Phillies’ sixth loss in eight games. They fell to 13-17, their worst 30-game start since the 2017 team, which lost 99 games. And they will send spot-starting lefty Bailey Falter to the mound in a Wednesday matinee as they try to avoid losing their fourth consecutive series.

The controversial play that earned Girardi his first ejection since last Sept. 17 -- and the seventh of his tenure as Phillies manager -- began with second baseman Jean Segura’s diving stop of Frazier’s grounder to the right side. Segura threw off-balance from one knee, and Hoskins made a backhand scoop of the one-hop peg.

But as Hoskins brought his glove up, he hit Frazier in the belt buckle. The ball came loose and rolled toward the first-base dugout, allowing Luis Torrens to score from third base. Knight called Frazier safe on the play, Hoskins was charged with the first of his two errors, and the Mariners seized a 3-0 lead.

Cue the outrage from Girardi.

It was one of three infield hits in the second inning against Nola -- more like Aaron No-luck -- who held the Mariners at bay until the sixth. The Phillies got to within 3-2 against Seattle starter Robbie Ray and knocked him out of the game in the sixth inning.

But Nola turned over a two-on, one-out sixth-inning jam to lefty Brad Hand, who allowed the inherited runners to score when he walked Frazier to load the bases, hit Ty France with a two-strike slider, and gave up a sacrifice fly to J.P. Crawford.

Aaron No-luck

Nola entered with a 2.13 ERA -- but an 0-4 record -- in his last four starts, a logic-defying stretch.

“It doesn’t make sense,” Girardi said before the game.

Nola’s lucklessness persisted against the Mariners. He yielded two runs in the first inning on two broken-bat hits and a 50-foot tapper by Julio Rodríguez and one unearned run in the second inning on three infield singles, including Frazier’s controversial play.

Of the nine Mariners hits against Nola, only one registered an exit velocity of more than 100 mph. Only three were hit harder than 85 mph.

St. Nick delivers

Ray, who won the AL Cy Young Award last season with Toronto, recorded 12 consecutive outs to begin the game. But Nick Castellanos opened the fifth inning by hitting an 0-2 slider out to left field for his fifth homer of the season.

Castellanos has been the Phillies’ most consistent hitter so far. He entered the game with a .374 on-base percentage, a .506 slugging percentage, and 17 RBIs in 28 games.

“He’s a guy that knows how to hit,” Girardi said. “He’s a hitter first, and then he’ll hit his doubles and hit his home runs. He’s more of a pure hitter.”

Segura in Seattle

Facing his former team for the first time since he was traded after the 2018 season, Segura is having a stellar series.

Segura homered for a second consecutive game with one out in the ninth inning against Mariners closer Paul Sewald to account for the final margin.

In the fifth inning, he manufactured the Phillies’ second run with smart, aggressive baserunning. After working a walk, he tagged and went to second on Hoskins’ 341-foot flyout to left field. Segura went to third on a wild pitch that skipped away from catcher Luis Torrens and scored on another wild pitch.

In the seventh inning, Hoskins homered for a second game in a row. One night after notching 17 hits, the Phillies recorded only five, including two doubles by Bryce Harper.