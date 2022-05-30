NEW YORK — Initially, it looked like the Phillies had a chance. In the top of the eighth inning, Nick Castellanos launched an Adam Ottavino fastball 381 feet into left center field for a three-run. Johan Camargo, who was on third base, jogged home and waited for his teammate at home plate. He gave Castellanos a hug. He gave him a high five. And then, in the next inning, he made a diving stop to rob Mark Canha of a sure base-hit, gunning it to first base, while he was off balance, to record the out.

It looked like the players were bringing their energy again — something that they have seemed to be lacking over the past few days. But then they squandered it. After a 1-2-3 inning from Seranthony Domínguez in the eighth, Corey Knebel came in the for the ninth, and allowed a first-pitch home run to Nick Plummer, who had precisely three games-worth of major league experience prior to tonight’s matchup.

The Phillies went down easily in the top of the 10th inning, only getting on base via an intentional walk of Bryce Harper. And then Knebel allowed a walk-off single from Eduardo Escobar to give the Mets their 5-4 win, and a three-game sweep.

When the Phillies embarked on this road trip, it seemed to come at the perfect time. They have hit better on the road than at Citizens Bank Park this season, and were coming off of a homestand in which they’d lost four of six. But then they went to Atlanta and dropped two of four to the Braves. And after that, they went to New York, and got swept in three games by the Mets.

The Phillies are now 21-27. They are 10.5 games out of first place in the NL East. Things are unlikely to get easier at home; they have a three game set against the Giants starting on Monday, and a three game set against the Angels starting on Friday.

Their 5-4 loss on Sunday night was just more of the same of we’ve been seeing over the past few games. They made sloppy defensive mistakes. In the bottom of the first inning, with runners on first and third, Francisco Lindor hit a ball to first base. Rhys Hoskins made a faulty throw to Johan Camargo, who was covering second base, and Camargo threw it wide and low to catcher J.T. Realmuto, who was covering home plate. No outs were recorded on that play, and the Mets scored their first run.

Their offense didn’t capitalize on the few opportunities it did have. While down 3-0 in the top of the third inning, the Phillies loaded the bases with no outs. Alec Bohm grounded into a double play, though a run also scored. before Bryce Harper walked and Nick Castellanos struck out. It was the best shot they’d have at doing any real damage on Mets starter Chris Bassitt, and they got just one run out of it.

After a bumpy first inning, the Phillies got a solid performance from their starter, Zack Wheeler, and didn’t back it up. Castellanos gave them a come-from behind lead, and they didn’t protect it. And after losing 10 of their last 14 games, they still don’t appear to have any answers as to how this happened.