With their best pitcher on the mound against an opponent that has nothing to play for, after a sloppy performance less than 24 hours earlier, and clinging to a half-game lead for the final wild-card berth in the National League, the Phillies gave up four runs on four hits in a rally punctuated by Bryce Harper kicking a ball around the right-field corner like he spent most of the last decade playing for D.C. United instead of the Washington Nationals.