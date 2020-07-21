A few days from the start of the season, most pundits don’t particularly like the Phillies’ chances to win the National League East or end their eight-year playoff drought.
Rhys Hoskins has noticed.
"The confidence that this group of players that we have in our clubhouse has, we have a little bit of a chip on our shoulder," the first baseman said Tuesday during a roundtable discussion with Sen. Pat Toomey about the return of baseball. "I think we feel like we're being a little bit overlooked for how much talent that we have. I think those two things are a pretty good combination for a highly successful season for us."
Hoskins reiterated that feeling a few hours later before an intrasquad game at Citizens Bank Park. Assuming it’s reflective of his teammates, it wouldn’t be the first time that a team has rallied around believing it’s being underestimated and/or disrespected by outsiders.
But while that stance could serve to fuel the Phillies, particularly in the 60-game confines of pandemic baseball, Hoskins' evolving batting stance -- and the results that it yields -- figures to have an even bigger impact.
After a dreadful slump during the second half of last season, Hoskins decided to lower his hands considerably during spring training. But before COVID-19 brought everything to a stop in the middle of March, Hoskins’ hands were beginning to drift upward. Throughout this training camp, they have been even higher, though still not behind his head as in previous seasons.
"It's turned into more of a hybrid between those changes and what I've done in the past," Hoskins said. "I found myself getting a little bit too mechanical in some of these intrasquad and exhibition games. I talked with [hitting coach] Joe Dillon and the rest of the staff and we thought that the work we had done over the past five or six months was really going to help with something I was already familiar with, so I think we'll see the adjustments kind of form into a little bit of a hybrid."
Regardless, as the Phillies' primary source of power from the right side of the plate, Hoskins must produce more like he did before the All-Star break last season (.401 on-base percentage, .530 slugging percentage, 20 homers) than after it (.318 OBP, .361 slugging, nine homers).
“I guess in the offseason he toyed with [keeping his hands lower], he tried it, and then he took it into spring training and the more he went through it, he just felt more comfortable putting his hands up here,” manager Joe Girardi said of Hoskins’ changes at the plate. “He feels comfortable with his hands back up here, and that’s a good thing. His at-bats have been really, really good. We like where he’s at.”