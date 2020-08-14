All along, Phillies manager Joe Girardi said the Phillies would promote Bohm only when they could give him everyday at-bats. That’s going to happen, Klentak said, with Kingery moving back to a utility role in which he will play some in center field in Haseley’s absence. Jean Segura will move over to second base, leaving third base for Bohm, who will also see time as the designated hitter.