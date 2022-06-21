DALLAS — The Phillies have acquired utility infielder Daniel Robertson from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for cash considerations, according to the Twins and Phillies’ transaction pages. Robertson, 28, has not been added to the 40-man roster. He’s been assigned to triple-A Lehigh Valley. Neither team has made an announcement of the transaction yet.

Robertson has parts of five seasons of big-league experience with the Tampa Bay Rays, San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers. He signed as a free agent with the Twins in 2022 and was playing for their triple-A affiliate when he was acquired by the Phillies.

Robertson brings infield depth at a time when the Phillies desperately need it. He has big-league experience playing every position but catcher and center field. He has spent the bulk of his career at second base, shortstop and third base. Second baseman Jean Segura is on the 60-day IL with a broken finger, and infielder Nick Maton is rehabbing from a shoulder sprain at the team’s facility in Clearwater, Fla. Infielder Johan Camargo (right knee strain) could rejoin the Phillies as soon as Tuesday in Texas.

Robertson’s defense is solid — particularly at second base. Over 816.2 innings, he’s posted a -1 defensive runs saved (DRS), per Fangraphs. At third base, he’s at -7 DRS over 601.2 innings, and at shortstop, he’s at -5 DRS over 569.2 innings. His most productive offensive season came in 2018 with the Rays, when he batted .262/.382/.415 with a .797 OPS. Over his five big-league seasons, he’s batting .227/.338/.345.