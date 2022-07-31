NEW YORK — There was little sign on Saturday night of Danny Garcia’s 19-month layoff as he controlled the pace against Jose Benavidez Jr. for 12 rounds. His right hand was powerful, his combinations were rapid, his legs were quick, and his defense was keen en route to a majority-decision win at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Garcia looked like the fighter who rose from Juniata Park to the top of the boxing world as he made returning to the ring appear easy. But once the fight was over, he reminded everyone that the road to Saturday night was anything but smooth.

“I did take a break going through mental things. Things went dark,” Garcia said as tears came down his face. “I went through anxiety, deep depression, just trying to be strong.”

It was the 34-year-old Garcia’s first fight since he left the ring to confront anxiety that he said he suffered from during the lead-up to his December 2020 loss to Errol Spence Jr. He said before Saturday night’s fight that he felt refreshed as the pressure of being in the spotlight for a decade had taken its toll.

“It was the pressure of life, being a good dad, just letting it out right now,” Garcia said as he cried again. “Because it was stuck inside, it rained on me for a year and a half, and the only way to do better is to fight, and I’m a fighter. If you battle anxiety and depression, you can get out of it, that’s what I did today. I fought.”

Come fight night, the fighter looked rejuvenated. He was the aggressor on Saturday and hardly seemed to be in trouble. It was hard to fathom how one judge ruled the fight a 114-114 draw while Garcia won the other cards 116-112 and 117-111.

“I still battle some days. I have dark days, but I try my best to stay positive,” Garcia said. “But I feel good. I gave the fans a good fight tonight.”

He outpunched Benavidez by more than 12 punches per round, according to CompuBox, and connected on a staggering 52% of his power punches. He targeted the body before repeatedly setting up his overhand right. Benavidez seemed to shrug off each of Garcia’s attacks, telling the Philly fighter that they didn’t hurt him. But it didn’t matter as the punches still landed.

He ended his time in the welterweight class by splitting his final six fights, and his three losses came against the top of the division as he dropped decisions to Keith Thurman, Shawn Porter, and Spence. His career, which was one of the sport’s most promising a decade ago, seemed to plateau.

The win could put Garcia in line for a title shot as the World Boxing Council ranked Garcia as the No. 5 super welterweight before he even weighed in at 154 pounds. Jermell Charlo holds all four world titles and said earlier this month that he does not plan to move up to 160 pounds as many expected him to.

“I’d like the rematch with Keith Thurman, he took my ‘O,’” Garcia said. “I’ll take [Erislandy] Lara for the middleweight title.”

Garcia, who likely has built a Hall of Fame career, already is a two-division world champion as he won titles at both 140 and 147 pounds. A title at 154 pounds would make him the first Philadelphian to win titles at three weight classes. Doing so would cement Garcia as one of the greatest fighters from a boxing-rich city.

“He was there with me the whole way. I’m nothing without this man,” Garcia said of his father and trainer, Angel. “I thank him every day to be Danny Garcia. People ask me all the time, why do I fight? I make a lot of money. Why does Warren Buffett still make money? I’m a fighter. This is what I do, what I love to do. Hopefully, I don’t become a meme with the crying face.”