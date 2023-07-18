Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr. open as co-favorites to win at Pocono Raceway on Sunday

After initially driving to Victory Lane in last year’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway, otherwise known as “The Tricky Triangle,” Denny Hamlin is looking for redemption on Sunday after being stripped of the win when he failed a postrace inspection.

Hamlin was disqualified after his car was found to have material in the front facia (the nose of the car) that was not permissible by NASCAR rules.

Hamlin, who has the most active wins at Pocono with six, sits fourth in the Cup Series standings, four points behind Christopher Bell in third. Hamlin has one win this season, at Kansas Speedway in May.

One of Hamlin’s biggest challengers, Kyle Larson, who is active in the Philadelphia racing community, is near the top of the odds board to win Sunday’s race. The No. 5 car has three top-five finishes over the last four years at the track, including a runner-up finish in the second race of 2021′s doubleheader at Pocono. He finished third in Monday’s race at New Hampshire.

Larson (+600) and Hamlin (+700) are among the top four best odds to win the Cup Series championship at BetMGM, and have two of the lowest prices to win the HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway.

Here’s a look at the odds to win Sunday’s race.

Odds are courtesy of BetMGM, current at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Pocono Raceway odds (via BetMGM)

Denny Hamlin: +600 Martin Truex Jr.: +600 Kyle Larson: +700 Kyle Busch: +700 William Byron: +800 Ross Chastain: +1000 Chase Elliot: +1100 Christopher Bell: +1200 Tyler Reddick: +1200 Ryan Blaney: +1200 Kevin Harvick: +1600 Joey Logano: +1600 Bubba Wallace: +2500 Daniel Suarez: +2500

Considering Hamlin’s successful history at the track, it’s no surprise he is tied for the best odds to win, but Martin Truex Jr., fresh off a victory, will be in the mix to win again. Truex has two career wins at Pocono (2015, 2018).

Kyle Busch, who has three wins this season and is second in the playoff point standings, is tied for the second-best odds to win the race. He has won three of the last nine Pocono races since 2018.

Truex Jr.’s win nets bettor six-figure payout

Truex’s first win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Monday helped give one bettor at BetMGM a major payday.

Before the race, a bettor placed $20,000 on Truex’s +600 odds to win the Crayon 301. The bet moved Truex’s odds to +300 to win the race.

Truex prevailed after leading 254 of 301 laps and thwarted a late push from Joey Logano, and the bettor cashed in a $120,000 ticket.

DraftKings debuts second sponsored car

After Bubba Wallace and 23XII Racing debuted the No. 23 DraftKings-sponsored car two years ago, Wallace’s teammate Tyler Reddick became the latest driver to rep the sportsbook on his car.

Both cars had DraftKings wrapping on their cars in Monday’s race, with Reddick finishing sixth and Wallace eighth.

Gaming companies sponsoring NASCAR cars isn’t a new venture. BetMGM struck a deal with Richard Childress Racing in 2021. Austin Dillion and Reddick raced BetMGM-wrapped cars early during the 2021 season. Now Reddick has represented two sportsbooks on his car after joining 23XII Racing last season.