WNBA odds reset: Aces remain big favorites to repeat, Breanna Stewart running away with MVP
Coming out of the All-Star break, here are where things stand in the WNBA futures markets.
Jewell Loyd, a former teammate of Breanna Stewart when she was a member of the Seattle Storm, took home the WNBA All-Star MVP on Saturday night after scoring a game-record 31 points to punctuate a thrilling All-Star weekend in Las Vegas.
The WNBA returns on Tuesday evening with two games, signaling the start of the second half of the calendar with every team back in action by Thursday. While the Las Vegas Aces are far and away the best team in the league with a 19-2 record, the race for the second spot between the New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun should be fascinating to watch, battling for supremacy of the Eastern Conference.
Just eight teams earn playoff spots based on regular-season record, and for several teams, including the Washington Mystics who saw their star Elena Delle Donne aggravate an ankle injury, every game will count from here on out, with seeds 4-9 separated by five games in the loss column.
Here’s where the WNBA futures markets stand, including the championship and MVP odds.
Odds are courtesy of BetMGM, current at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Aces remain commanding favorite to repeat (via BetMGM)
Las Vegas Aces: -300
New York Liberty: +250
Connecticut Sun: +2000
Washington Mystics: +3000
Dallas Wings: +10000
Atlanta Dream: +15000
Chicago Sky: +15000
Los Angeles Sparks: +15000
Minnesota Lynx: +20000
Indiana Fever: +25000
Phoenix Mercury: +50000
Seattle Storm: +50000
Since the last time we took a look at the WNBA championship odds, the Aces’ odds lead only continues to grow, improving from a -130 favorite to win the title on June 23, to -300 as of Tuesday morning, continuing to separate themselves from the pack and the Liberty. The Aces opened the season as a slim +120 favorite over the Liberty.
The Liberty, led by Stewart and three-point contest champion Sabrina Ionescu, saw their odds grow longer, from +170 on June 23, to +250 as the second half of the season is set to tip off. Eastern Conference rival Connecticut, surging up the boards less than a month ago, saw their odds jump from +1200, to now +2000.
After the Washington Mystics, who now have 30/1 odds to win it all, no other team has less than 100/1 odds to win the WNBA championship, but look out for the surging Atlanta Dream, winners of six straight games heading into the All-Star break after starting the season 2-5, led by the stellar play of guard Rhyne Howard.
Breanna Stewart on her way to second MVP
Just eight players have odds of 50/1 or better to win WNBA MVP (via Caesars):
Breanna Stewart: -350
A’ja Wilson: +325
Alyssa Thomas: +1400
Jackie Young: +3000
Kelsey Plum: +3000
Elena Delle Donne: +5000
Sabrina Ionescu: +5000
Arike Ogunbowale: +5000
On June 2, just a few weeks after the WNBA season tipped off, the race to win MVP was much closer than it stands today, with players like Elena Delle Donne, Alyssa Thomas, and even Jackie Young trending up the board over the last month.
However, Stewart is running away with the award in the betting market, once valued at +190 a month and a half ago, now sitting as the commanding favorite at -350 at Caesars Sportsbook, in the midst of averaging career highs in points (23.1), rebounds (9.8) and assists (4.1)
2022 MVP A’ja Wilson is sitting comfortably as the second option, after do-it-all talent Thomas was as high as +550 to win the award on June 23 , just days before she became the all-time leader in triple-doubles. Now, Thomas sits at 14/1 odds to win the award.
Aces guard Jackie Young also saw a big jump in her MVP odds toward the end of June, with 10/1 odds to win the award after entering the month at +2500. She’s tied as the fourth option now, with her teammate Kelsey Plum.
Will the WNBA champion be another team besides the Liberty or Aces?
Any other team wins the championship: +700
Aces or Liberty win: -1100
The short answer is no, at least according to the odds. However, the Sun did face off against the Aces in last season’s WNBA Finals, and have handed Las Vegas one of their two losses this season. Both of their losses came in the second game of playing the same team twice in a row.
The Liberty have had the Sun’s number this season, winning both matchups thus far, but a meeting between these two teams in the playoffs seems inevitable. DeWanna Bonner’s play this season alongside Thomas could be an X factor in neutralizing the Aces and Liberty’s high-scoring offenses.