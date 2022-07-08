Fifty-four former coaches, players, and contributors were announced Thursday as semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023, including three with Philly ties: Joe Klecko, Billy “White Shoes” Johnson, and Frank “Bucko” Kilroy.

Klecko, a Chester native, had a 12-year career in the NFL as a defensive end/tackle. He is known for his time with the New York Jets (1977-88), when Klecko had four Pro Bowl selections and two first-team All-Pro honors. He spent his last year in the league with the Indianapolis Colts.

In college, Klecko spent four years at Temple and led the team in tackles his last three seasons (1974-76). He received All-America nods as a junior and senior.

Johnson played 14 years in the NFL, competing for Houston Oilers (1974-80) Atlanta Falcons (1982-87), and Washington (1988). The receiver had three Pro Bowl selections and was one of the first players to show off an end zone celebration.

The Boothwyn native earned a selection into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1996 and was inducted into the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame in 2018 for his time at Widener.

Kilroy, a Philadelphia native, played for the Eagles and later served as a scout for the team. He was the Patriots general manager from 1979-82 and the team’s vice president from 1983-93.

Other former Eagles among the semifinalists include nine-time Pro Bowl linebacker Maxie Baughan, who played for the Eagles from 1960-65.

Otho Davis served as associate athletic trainer for the Baltimore Colts in 1971 and was the head athletic trainer for the Eagles from 1973-95. Before his time in the NFL, Davis worked in athletic training at Kent State University (1957-65), then moved to Duke and stayed there for six seasons.

Longtime coaches and executives Mike Shanahan, Mike Holmgren, Robert Kraft, and Amy Trask also were among the semifinalists.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame committee will vote on 12 finalists each from the list of Seniors Committee players and coaches/contributors, which is set to be announced on July 27.