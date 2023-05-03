ESPN working on Reggie White documentary: ‘The Minister of Defense’

One of the most popular Eagles of all time, Hall of Famer Reggie White, will be the subject of a new documentary, ESPN Films announced today.

The Minister of Defense, a film in the network’s 30 for 30 series, will examine the defensive end’s “complex and sometimes controversial life,” according to an ESPN news release.

The film will include “never-before-seen footage from a 2004 interview filmed two months before his death” when the ordained evangelical minister “questioned his blind faith toward the end of his life,” the network says.

White died at age 43 on Dec. 26, 2004, of cardiac arrhythmia, which many believe was partly caused by untreated sleep apnea. The film will feature his son Jeremy along with interviews with teammates from the Eagles and Green Bay Packers.

White spent eight seasons with the Eagles after they drafted him No. 4 overall in the 1984 NFL supplemental draft out of Tennessee. A 13-time Pro Bowler, he amassed 124 sacks with the Eagles and 198 overall in his NFL career.