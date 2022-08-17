Bryce Harper was scheduled to take batting practice again — his second session in three days — at Citizens Bank Park.

Who has been pitching to him?

His dad.

It makes sense. Ron Harper routinely throws to Bryce in the offseason in Las Vegas and pitched to him in the Home Run Derby in 2018. Harper has said nobody knows his swing better. Now, as he attempts to return to the Phillies lineup from a broken left thumb, it’s no surprise he wants his dad throwing to him.

Harper is expected to take at least one more round of batting practice this week before going out on a minor league assignment. The Phillies are targeting Tuesday as a potential starting date for Harper to play his first game, likely in Allentown for triple-A Lehigh Valley.

It’s unclear how many at-bats Harper will need in the minors. Second baseman Jean Segura recently got 30 at-bats over eight games for Lehigh Valley in his return from a broken right index finger, although he was also reacclimating to playing defense. When Harper returns, it will be as a DH because he’s still dealing with a torn ligament in his elbow that has prevented him from making throws in right field.

Harper recently said he would be back by “September-ish.” The Phillies open a three-game series in San Francisco on Sept. 2 after playing three games in Arizona from Aug. 29-31.

“I want to be playing at a high level when I get back,” Harper said after getting the pins removed from his surgically repaired thumb. “Not just, ‘Hey, I’m back in the lineup,’ but getting back and playing at a high level knowing I’ve got at-bats under me.”