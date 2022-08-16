CINCINNATI — Bryce Harper may be bound for Allentown.

It’s still tentative, pending the outcome of at least two additional rounds of batting practice this week, but the Phillies are sketching a plan that would send Harper on a minor league assignment that could begin next Tuesday.

The Phillies’ top three minor league affiliates — triple-A Lehigh Valley, double-A Reading, and high-A Jersey Shore — are home next week. But interim manager Rob Thomson said that Harper will likely go to Lehigh Valley.

“We’re looking around the 24th,” Thomson said. “Somewhere around there.”

Harper, who broke his left thumb on June 25, took batting practice for the first time Monday at Citizens Bank Park. After 60 swings against a pitcher and more against a high-speed machine, he used Tuesday as a “recovery day,” according to Thomson, and likely will be taking batting practice again Wednesday.

The Phillies expect Harper to remain on a similar schedule through the weekend before progressing to minor league games.

Harper has resisted placing a timeline on his recovery, although he said recently that he expects to be back by “September-ish.” Club officials have indicated they think Harper will be ready to return on or about Sept. 1.

When Harper returns, it likely will be as a designated hitter. He has dealt with a torn ligament in his right elbow since the middle of April. After resuming a throwing program two weeks ago, he cut back last week after experiencing what Thomson characterized as “stiffness” in his elbow.