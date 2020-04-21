In the blink of an eye, Brady just went from leaving the worse group of receivers he has ever had, to playing with a group that will rival the 2007 Patriots squad led by Randy Moss, Wes Welker, Donte’ Stallworth and Kevin Faulk. To put the drastic change in perspective, Brady now has seven targets that topped 30 catches in their last NFL season. The Patriots only had two players with more than 30 grabs in 2019.