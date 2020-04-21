Former Patriots All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski has been traded to the Buccaneers, according to multiple reports.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Gronkowski was planning to return to football, but only to play with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. A trade was reportedly completed shortly afterward, with Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick going to the Buccaneers and a fourth-round pick to New England.
Gronkowski retired in March of 2019 after winning the Super Bowl. In nine seasons, he became a five-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro and a three-time Super Bowl Champion. He was one of the most dominant players in the NFL last decade and is regarded as one of the best tight ends of all-time.
The Buccaneers now are in contention for the most talented group of pass-catchers in the NFL. Wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin each surpassed 1,000 yards last season. Tight end Cameron Brate has topped 30 catches the past four seasons, and former 2017 first-round pick O.J. Howard is oozing with potential.
In the blink of an eye, Brady just went from leaving the worse group of receivers he has ever had, to playing with a group that will rival the 2007 Patriots squad led by Randy Moss, Wes Welker, Donte’ Stallworth and Kevin Faulk. To put the drastic change in perspective, Brady now has seven targets that topped 30 catches in their last NFL season. The Patriots only had two players with more than 30 grabs in 2019.
Gronkowski has one year and $10 million left on a six-year, $54 million deal he signed in New England. He has taken his physical, so the trade should officially be announced soon.