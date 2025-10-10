Which Phillies will be back next year? Jimmy Rollins weighs in and a Hall of Famer consoles Orion Kerkering.

For the third consecutive year, the Phillies have fallen short in the playoffs. After a 2-1 loss to the Dodgers on Thursday night put an end to Red October, there are plenty of questions surrounding the team as it heads into the offseason.

For instance, do the Phillies bring back manager Rob Thomson? Do they keep their core roster intact? And how can Orion Kerkering rebound from his costly mistake? Here’s what everyone is saying about the Phillies following a heartbreaking loss in the National League division series …

‘Learn from this mistake’

Game 4 ended in one of the cruelest ways for the Phillies. Reliever Orion Kerkering was on the mound in the bottom of the 11th inning with bases loaded when Andy Pages hit a ball back to Kerkering, who fumbled it. Instead of making the throw to first for the final out of the inning, he threw it wide of home plate — allowing pinch-runner Hyeseong Kim to score the game-winning run.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Same old story: Big hitters fizzle, Rob Thomson gets bitten as the Phillies’ season dies another ugly death | Marcus Hayes

During the TBS postgame show, former Phillies pitcher and Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez reacted to the costly error — and like Jimmy Rollins did after Nick Castellanos’ base-running mistake in Game 2, he spoke about the fundamentals of the game.

“The little details of the game is what takes you to the next level,” Martinez said. “Anticipation in the game is a must. And this is a great lesson for everybody watching. Everybody that wants to be an elite player needs to understand that the little details are as important as your training, as your strength, as your abilities, as everything you do in baseball.

“They need to pay attention and anticipate what might come during the game. … I think he went up there with the mentality, ‘I’m going to get this guy out, I’m going to execute pitches.’ And [he] forgot that he needed to also fulfill the responsibilities of fielding, throwing and securing that out.”

» READ MORE: In the aftermath of a brutal loss, Orion Kerkering learns his Phillies teammates are winners | David Murphy

It’s easy to watch Thursday’s game and put the brunt of the blame on Kerkering. However, the eight-time All Star asked fans to refrain from adding on to any more hate toward the young player.

“I actually feel really bad for this 24-year-old, and I just want to tell him keep your head up, learn from this mistake,” Martinez added. “Everybody that has been through baseball understands that even though it’s a mental mistake, probably, all of us have gone through that.

“Keep your head up. Don’t give up on yourself. Your teammates understand you. They’re honest. They’re not going to hang it on you. For the fan base, please understand that this kid was brought up prematurely. I know Philly is very demanding, but please, please don’t let this talent carry that load for the rest of his career.”

The end of an era?

As the Phillies’ postseason run ends early — again — a main talking point this offseason will be how much of their core roster remains intact. A few of the team’s notable unrestricted free agents are Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto, and Ranger Suárez.

When Rollins was asked if this is the end of this era of Phillies baseball, he responded: “With this group, yes.”

“I think the era can keep going on, meaning they can keep winning,” Rollins said on the postgame show. “They can find ways to get back to the playoffs because they’re good enough to do that. They’ve proven it. But with this specific group, yes. I would say two of those three guys probably won’t be here. I’m not sure what the combination looks like.

“We know Schwarber is going to demand a lot of money, so is J.T. [Realmuto]. And Ranger [Suárez] is going to demand some money, also. These are guys that have shown up when it matters the most. So, you’re not going to keep them all. The Phillies, yes, they have a lot of money, but they have to be smart with it. …

“As far as this group of guys, specifically, yes, that window is closed. But, the era of winning and getting to the playoffs and getting a chance to win a championship, that door is still open.”

» READ MORE: Season over. Era over? This Phillies core came up short again, and is poised for change this offseason.

Topper’s future?

The Phillies have lost 8 of their last 10 postseason games, failing to make it through the division series for the second year in a row. Not only is the future of the roster uncertain, but Thomson’s future as manager is also in question.

Despite two consecutive one-and-done years, NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Sean Kane wants to see Thomson back with the Phillies.

“I think Topper is awesome. Just the way he handles people, the way he treats people, the way he handles his players. His players play hard for him,” said Kane on Phillies Talk. “But, the results are the results, it’s the bottom line. And the results haven’t been there in October the last two years.

“And you can’t fire all the players. So, if you’re going to make a change, unfortunately the manager is the one to take the fall. I would not, but certainly wouldn’t be surprised if they make a change. I put it less than 50-50. But, I would say there’s a 30% chance that Dave Dombrowski thinks they need a new manager.”

Following the loss, Bryce Harper was also asked about Thomson’s future.

“I love Topper, man,” Harper said. “He’s done a great job for us. I don’t know what the future holds. I have no idea. I think that’s a Dombrowski question. But obviously, we love Topper in here.”

» READ MORE: Rob Thomson, Kyle Schwarber, and the Phillies' biggest offseason questions