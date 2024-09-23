Former Eagle Rodney McLeod is launching ‘Next Man Up’ mentorship program at two Philadelphia high schools

Although Rodney McLeod is now part of the Cleveland Browns, the former Eagles safety is still doing good for the city of Philadelphia.

The 13th-year veteran and his wife, Erika — cofounders of the Change Our Future Foundation — have launched the “Next Man Up” mentorship program at an additional school after originally launching at Parkway Northwest High School in 2021. The mentorship has been extended to students at Furness High School.

The program is designed to provide ninth- and 10th-grade young men of color with mentorship opportunities encouraging leadership, civic engagement, and community involvement.

“Next Man Up passes the torch from one generation to the next,” said McLeod. “With the wisdom of experienced mentors, positive male role models, and interactive workshops, the goal is to inspire, inform, and equip these young men with the tools and skills needed to navigate life’s challenges throughout high school and make informed decisions about their futures.”

The program aims to help shape the youth of Philadelphia — covering essential topics such as financial literacy, entrepreneurship, personal development, life choices, college preparation, career planning and mental health.

“We started the program to help address generational stigmas and statistically low percentages of black male college students, teachers, and low on-time high school graduation rates among African American male students,” Erika McLeod said. “The program helps students understand the value of education. Good students become good husbands, good fathers, and good men. Next Man Up develops and motivates these young males to grab the torch of success for the next generation to follow.”

McLeod created the Change Our Future nonprofit in 2020 to empower youths through education. Throughout its inception, the organization gave back to the community through developmental programs and fundraising events like its annual Sneaker Ball.

The mentorship program will start with two open house sessions this week to accept student applications. The first open house takes place Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Parkway Northwest High School and the second on Wednesday at noon at Furness High School.

Visit the McLeod’s Change Our Future website for more information.