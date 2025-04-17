Masters champion Rory McIlroy will play in PGA event at Philadelphia Cricket Club

Rory McIlroy, who finally joined the exclusive club of players to win all four of golf’s majors with his dramatic Masters victory this past Sunday, will officially be playing at the 2025 Truist Championship next month in Flourtown.

McIlroy earlier this week committed to playing in the event at the Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon course. McIlroy is the defending champion of the Truist, previously named the Wells Fargo Championship. He also won the event in 2021, 2015, and 2010.

McIlroy’s attendance was always expected given his history at the event and the fact that the Truist is one of the PGA Tour’s “signature” events featuring more purse money and better fields.

Advertisement

The Truist tees off at Cricket with the first round on May 8. Tickets for Friday and Saturday are already sold out, though space remains for Thursday’s opening round and Sunday’s final round, as well as for the practice day Wednesday.

» READ MORE: Will the Truist Championship help land the Philadelphia area more PGA Tour events?

The event is typically held at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, but is in town as a one-off since Quail Hollow is hosting the PGA Championship one week later. The PGA, the sport’s second major, will be at Aronimink in 2026.

Spectators at the Truist can expect an intimate setting at one of the country’s oldest clubs. A signature event on the PGA Tour usually averages around 20,000 to 25,000 spectators per day. The crowd at Cricket will be capped at 17,500, and there’s an extended stretch of the course that won’t have structures impeding sight lines.

“It might be the best viewing of a golf tournament that anyone’s ever gotten,” Cricket’s director of golf, Jim Smith Jr., said last month.

And now, officially, a chance to see a Masters champion up close.