“To both of the teams we were blessed to be a part of -- the Blue Jays and the Phillies -- thank you for allowing us to grow up and to fail over and over and finally to learn how to succeed with your organizations. There were some really amazing years, but there were some really tough ones, too, and you never gave up on him. When Braden and Ryan and I decided that Roy would be inducted into the Hall of Fame with no logo on his hat, both teams quickly reached out to tell us how proud they were of our decision. That validated a choice that we knew in our hearts was in fact the correct one. We want both organizations to know that they hold a huge place in our heart and they always will.”