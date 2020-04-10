We all saw the video. Rudy Gobert carelessly touched the Jazz’s media microphones as he left a press conference in March. It showed his lack of concern at the time regarding the rapidly spreading coronavirus, and he and teammate Donovan Mitchell eventually tested positive for COVID-19.
Shams Charnia of The Athletic wrote that a source said Mitchell and Gobert’s relationship “doesn’t appear to be salvageable.”
It’s clear that Gobert’s carelessness didn’t sit well with Mitchell. Just like he did with the microphones, Gobert was reportedly equally as irresponsible with teammates’ belongings. In an interview on Good Morning America, Mitchell said, “it took a while for me to cool off," and you can’t blame him one bit.
Gobert can’t block this problem he created. The Jazz will need their two biggest stars to fix the issue if the team plans on making any type of run in the Western Conference. Gobert issued a public apology and has donated more than $50,000 to help with COVID-19, but Mitchell completely dodged Robin Roberts’ question when she asked if the two players spoke. That was three weeks ago, but the latest report doesn’t make it sound like these two have reached an accord.
I don’t think it’s far-fetched to say that Gobert may be traded as soon as the season ends if this doesn’t get resolved. Mitchell is the Jazz’s star and keeping him happy is a priority. Gobert should be on the phone calling Mitchell now to save his job.
When Brandin Cooks’ career is done, people won’t realize how good he was if they didn’t watch him play. Cooks is now playing on his fourth team in his seventh season after being traded to the Houston Texans.
The Texans traded a second-round pick to the Rams for Cooks and a 2022 fourth-round pick. I mean, this is laughable at this point. As Field Yates put it, Cooks is the Tobias Harris of the NFL. He was drafted by the Saints, traded to the Patriots, then shipped to the Rams, now to Houston. This all while putting up four 1,000-yard receiving seasons in six seasons.
You can view this one of two ways: either everyone wants Cooks, or they all want to get rid of him. In the Texans’ case, they needed Cooks in the worse way. Three weeks ago, the Texans traded DeAndre Hopkins for David Johnson. This trade wasn’t received well because Houston gave up one of the league’s top receivers for a running back that hasn’t topped 1,000 rushing yards since 2016.
The Texans are a mess financially with Bill O’Brien doubling as head coach and general manager. They got rid of Hopkins’ $16.2 million average salary and added Johnson and Cooks’ combined $29 million. Oh, and they have no first-round picks over the next two seasons. This is why you don’t put coaches in the front office, unless it’s Bill Belichick.
If Cooks is the Harris of the NFL, then O’Brien is Doc Rivers when he tried to pull double duties in the Clippers front office.
We won’t get the live coverage we want, but the Olympics is planning to satisfy our needs with classics. NBCSN will be airing almost 100 hours of coverage April 13-26.
The first three days will feature coverage of the 2016 games in Rio, followed by three days of the London Games in 2012. The way I look at it, the 2020 games are being replaced by giving us one more opportunity to see all-time greats like Usain Bolt, Michael Phelps and the Fierce Five U.S. Gymnastics team.
Not a bad trade-off, if you ask me.
And speaking of Phelps, the most decorated swimmer of all time will get an hour of television time Tuesday night at 10 p.m.
No need to worry, basketball fans. The men’s basketball gold medal game’s from 2008, 1992, 2012 and 2000 will be featured on April 22. The women’s national team will have its gold medal games from 1996, 2000, 2004 and 2016.
It is great to see sports come together and bring back some of its best moments to offset the lack of live coverage during this pandemic.