Gobert can’t block this problem he created. The Jazz will need their two biggest stars to fix the issue if the team plans on making any type of run in the Western Conference. Gobert issued a public apology and has donated more than $50,000 to help with COVID-19, but Mitchell completely dodged Robin Roberts’ question when she asked if the two players spoke. That was three weeks ago, but the latest report doesn’t make it sound like these two have reached an accord.