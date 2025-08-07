Ranking the Danny Rumph Classic’s top 10 all-time players as the 20th version tips off

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Danny Rumph Classic, a summer tradition that has grown and blossomed into one of the premier basketball events in the city.

In that time, hundreds of players, many from our region, have taken the floor. From NBA stars to Big 5 legends, the Rumph is a sacred place to showcase their talents while helping to raise funds for the Danny Rumph II Foundation, an organization dedicated to promoting heart health awareness.

We asked the founders of the Rumph Classic — Mike Morak, Justin Scott, and Sharif Hanford — to list the best players to have ever stepped on the court. It was emphasized that this top 10 is not about the best players overall, but about those who have made the Rumph a memorable spectacle for Philly hoops fans everywhere.

With that noted, here are the stars the trio came up with, in no particular order:

James Harden

The former 76ers guard who was named to the NBA’s 75th anniversary team in 2021 is an Olympic gold medalist (2012), NBA Most Valuable Player (2018), an 11-time All-Star, and a three-time scoring champion.

Jayson Tatum

Tatum has come through the Rumph just once, but his presence was felt. Tatum, who won the NBA title with the Boston Celtics in 2024, is also an Olympic gold medalist (2020), a five-time All-Star, and a repeat first-team pick in the All-NBA awards.

John Wall

Wall made his name as the perennial leader of the Washington Wizards, who selected him as the first overall pick in 2010. He is a five-time NBA All-Star.

Lou Williams

Williams, one of the most memorable Sixers players known for his prowess coming off the bench, enjoyed a 17-year career in the NBA across six teams. He was a three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

Jalen Brunson

Although he played high school ball in Illinois, Brunson is considered a local hero after being a part of two NCAA titles with Villanova. Now he’s leading a surging Knicks franchise, and his performance earned him his second NBA All-Star appearance last season.

Bobby Portis

Portis has been a consummate and emotional leader for the Milwaukee Bucks. He was part of the team that won the NBA title in 2021 and was a finalist for the NBA’s Sixth Man award that season.

Marreese Speights

The former Sixers first-round pick (2008) played 10 seasons in the NBA, winning a title with the Golden State Warriors in 2015. He played for six teams.

Marcus and Markieff Morris

This Philly duo has been instrumental in the growth of the Danny Rumph Classic, with both enjoying 13-year NBA careers. In college, Marcus, who briefly played for the Sixers, was the Big 12 Player of the Year in 2011. Markieff can lay claim to winning an NBA title as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey was the Sixers’ first-round pick in 2020 and became an All-Star in 2024, the same season he was named the league’s Most Improved Player. Fun fact: Maxey sprained his finger this season, but it’s not new to him. As a middle schooler, he won an AAU national championship with a broken finger.

Other notables

These are players who consistently landed on the list of all three Rumph Classic founders: Mardy Collins (Simon Gratz, Temple alumnus); Wayne Ellington (Episcopal; NCAA champion with a 13-year NBA career); Ronald “Flip” Murray (Philly native who enjoyed an eight-year NBA career); Hakim Warrick (Philly native who won an NCAA title with Syracuse, a first-round draft pick with a nine-year NBA career).