The Rumph Classic brings together core fans each year, especially on the final day

When Viola Owens started the Rumph Classic 20 years ago in honor of her late son Danny, she would have never guessed the spectacle it would grow into. During the final night of the annual tournament on Monday, a rowdy crowd filled Drexel’s Daskalakis Athletic Center for a three-game slate.

Danny Rumph died in 2005 from sudden cardiac arrest while playing pickup basketball at Mallery Recreation Center. His legacy lives on through the tournament and the Daniel E. Rumph II Foundation, which has a mission of providing heart screenings and automated external defibrillators at rec centers in the city.

Advertisement

Stu Stanley, who competed in the boys’ middle school showcase, felt a personal connection to the cause.

“It’s really cool what they’re doing,” Stanley said. “My uncle had a heart disease, and I feel like they’re giving back to the right people.”

The Rumph Classic has become a mainstay in the Philadelphia basketball community. The tournament also gives fans a chance to watch high-level basketball in a more intimate environment — and at a cheaper price.

“Honestly, the best moments are seeing NBA players up close, especially for the kids that never get a chance to see them at NBA games,” said Philly native Stanley Alston, who has attended the event each year since its beginning. “[At the Rumph Classic], they can actually see them up close. It’s a great experience for all of the young people.”

» READ MORE: Team Harper captures women’s title at Danny Rumph Classic

Local fan Donte Stratton added: “It’s good for the community, you run into a lot of people. It feels like home, so for me, it’s a tradition.”

Taking home the MVP award in the men’s final Monday night was Archie Goodwin, who has plenty of pro experience. Goodwin played parts of four seasons in the NBA, most notably with the Phoenix Suns from 2013 to 2016, and five more seasons in the G League.

Goodwin led Blue Magic to a 93-89 win against Training by Brunner (TBB). He finished with a game-high 27 points, with 21 coming in the second half.

“For my first year, to win it and get the MVP,” Goodwin said, “I mean, I flew four times back and forth. So for me to come out here and really let myself know that I didn’t come out here for nothing ...”

Taylor Funk, who played with St. Joseph’s before transferring to Utah State, competes professionally for the Capital City Go-Go, the G League affiliate of the Washington Wizards. He helped TBB mount a 20-point comeback in the second half. It was a one-possession game in the final minute.

» READ MORE: The Hart family has ‘a lot of pride’ in being able to lay claim to competing at the Rumph Classic

“They’re a really good team. We knew it was going to be a battle,” Funk said. “We just had a pretty good stretch where we put the ball in the hoop and they weren’t, and that’s kind of where they blew that.”

Still, the night wasn’t just about the final score. The Rumph Classic delivered in other ways with big names, big plays, and fans supporting a foundation that keeps bringing the community together.

“The initiative was taken after the passing of Danny Rumph just to understand the importance of heart health, especially in athletes,” said Nahfees Akbar, a spectator who has attended the Rumph since 2018. “Just bringing the community together at the same time and raising awareness, I think is vital.”