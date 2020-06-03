Sacramento Kings play-by-play announcer Grant Napear announced his resignation after tweeting “ALL LIVES MATTER” in a response to former Kings All-Star DeMarcus Cousins.
Cousins tweeted at Napear and asked for his thoughts on Black Lives Matter. Napear quoted the tweet and ended his response with “ALL LIVES MATTER.” Cousins sarcastically responded, “lol as expected.”
Cousins’ feud with Napear dates back to when he was a member of the Kings. After the Kings traded Cousins, Napear stated that a “dark cloud” was removed from the team. He also said that Cousins’ teammates hated playing with him and called it a “fact.”
“Trading DMC was an absolute no brainer!” Napear said in a 2017 tweet. “There has been a dark cloud over this franchise for years! That cloud is now gone!”
Cousins never forgot those words and clearly didn’t like Napear. Former Kings guard Doug Christie invited Cousins to he and Napear’s radio show to have a discussion on the topic before Napear’s resignation, but Cousins declined.
“It’s all love to the fullest big bro but I won’t be calling in to the show,” Cousins said on Twitter. “I vowed to never help that show. I am looking forward to the response though! Thanks”
Former Kings forward Matt Barnes also joined the conversation after Napear’s tweet and responded, “Would expect nothing less from a closet racist." Chris Webber, a four-time All-Star with the Kings, also chimed in.
Napear was previously criticized for his comments on former Clippers owner Donald Sterling, saying he couldn’t be racist due to him having hired Elgin Baylor and Doc Rivers as general manager and head coach of the team, respectively. Sterling was banned from the league in 2014 after making racist remarks in a recorded conversation.
Napear apologized Monday in an interview with the Sacramento Bee, saying he wasn’t as educated on Black Lives Matter as he thought he was.
“I want to thank the fans for their overwhelming love and support," Napear said in a statement. "I will always remain a part of Kings nation in my heart.”
Broncos head coach Vic Fangio told reporters Tuesday that he doesn’t believe the NFL has discrimination and racism issues.
“I don’t see racism at all in the NFL. I don’t see discrimination in the NFL,” Fangio said. “We’re lucky. We all live together, joined as one, for one common goal, and we all intermingle and mix tremendously. If society reflected an NFL team, we’d all be great.”
Four of the 32 head-coaching positions in the NFL are filled by minorities and only two of the general manager positions.
Current and former players across the league responded to Fangio’s comments in disagreement. Former Eagles wide receiver Terrell Owens was one, pointing to Colin Kaepernick as an example.
Fangio also shared his reaction to seeing the video of George Floyd.
“I was shocked, sad and angry when I saw what the policeman did to a handcuffed George Floyd on his stomach that led to his death,” Fangio said. “He should be punished to the full extent of the law of the crimes he was charged with in addition to being charged with treason for failing to uphold the badge and uniform he was entrusted with . . . It’s a societal issue that we all have to join in to correct.”