The dates of the annual ShopRite LPGA Classic at the Jersey Shore have been delayed again, with the tournament now pushed back to the weekend of Oct. 2-4, the LPGA announced Wednesday.
The new dates were made available when officials of the Meijer LPGA Classic in Grand Rapids, Mich., canceled their event due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The flexibility and understanding from both Meijer and the leadership at ShopRite speak volumes to their dedication to our LPGA athletes and their charitable efforts,” LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan said. “We look forward to visiting the Jersey Shore in October and continuing an incredible tradition of great championships and giving back to the local community.”
The ShopRite LPGA Classic, a 54-hole event at Seaview Resort in Galloway, N.J., was originally scheduled for May 29-31 but it was pushed back on April 3. The rescheduled dates had been July 31-Aug. 2.